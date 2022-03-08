OAKLAND (BCN) – Gun violence took the life of a man in East Oakland late Monday night, police said.

The victim was shot just after 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of 37th Avenue. Officers responded to that area following a report of a shooting, according to police.

Officers located the man with at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene, police said.

Police are investigating the killing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the department’s tip line at (510) 238-7950.