Man fatally shot in Oakland Saturday morning

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) – A man was fatally shot Saturday morning in Oakland’s San Antonio neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported about 9:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of 23rd Avenue near Garfield Park.

Officers found the man on the ground with gunshot wounds and started life-saving measures, police said Sunday in a news release. Medical aid arrived but the man died at the scene.

The victim’s name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821.

