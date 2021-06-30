Man fatally shot in San Francisco identified

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who died at the hospital early Sunday after arriving with a gunshot wound as 30-year-old Nathaniel Knapp of San Francisco.

According to police, around 4:50 a.m., an injured Knapp was privately transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Despite life-saving efforts, Knapp succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators initially didn’t know where the shooting happened but later confirmed the shooting took place in the city’s Bayview or Hunters Point neighborhoods.

No arrests have been announced in the shooting and anyone with information is urged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.