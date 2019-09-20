Man fatally shot in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police are investigating a homicide in San Francisco overnight.

Police responded to 200 block of McAllister Street near Hyde Street in the Tenderloin District around 1:10 a.m. Friday on a report of a shooting.

At the scene officers found a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

His identity has not been released.

Police said they are actively investigating this homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD.

