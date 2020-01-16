Man fatally shot in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – One person is dead and no arrests have been made in connection with a fatal shooting in San Jose late Wednesday.

It happened around 10:19 p.m. in the area of Clayton Road and Squeri Drive.

At the scene police found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound; he died at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

No suspects have been identified or arrested at this time.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

