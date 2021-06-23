Man fatally shot in SF’s Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 32-year-old man died in a shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation in the area of the 1300 block of Keith Street and arrived to find the victim, identified by the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office as San Francisco resident Thomas O’Bannon, lying on the sidewalk.

O’Bannon was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there, according to police.

No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting, and police only described the suspect as a man between 20 and 30 years old. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444.

O’Bannon in April 2020 had been involved in an 11-hour standoff with San Francisco police in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood. During that case, an officer shot at but did not hit O’Bannon, who was eventually taken into custody.