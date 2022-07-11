SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Authorities on Monday released the name of a 21-year-old man who was fatally shot over the weekend in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Jameel Price was identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office as the man who was found with a gunshot wound about 7:40 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Dakota and 23rd streets. Price, a San Francisco resident, was taken by emergency crews to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.