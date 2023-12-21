(BCN) — Vallejo police are investigating a fatal shooting reported Wednesday night. A report of shots fired came in shortly before 10 p.m. In the area of Broadway and Sereno Drive, and minutes later learned a gunshot victim was taken to a hospital, according to police.

The male victim succumbed to his injuries from the shooting, which investigators determined occurred in the 700 block of Sereno Drive. The victim’s name was not immediately available, and police have not announced an arrest or any suspect details in the case.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting, Vallejo’s 22nd homicide in 2023, is asked to contact Detective Wesley Pittman at (707) 334-1274 or Wesley.Pittman@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net.

