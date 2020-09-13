Man fatally stabbed in Oakland Friday night

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) – An Oakland man found with at least one stab wound Friday night in Oakland’s Fruitvale District later died of his injuries, police said Saturday.

Officers responded about 11:45 p.m. to a reported disturbance in the 1500 block of 35th Avenue and found the victim.

Emergency crews took him to a hospital, where he died in surgery, police said.

The victim’s name was not released. Police did not reveal whether any arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

