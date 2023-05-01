(KRON) — Pleasanton police are searching for two people after a man was stabbed to death at an apartment complex on Monday morning.

The stabbing happened at approximately 10:31 a.m. on the 5700 block of Owens Drive. The Pleasanton Police Department said the incident began as an attempted robbery.

The suspects are both men who were wearing ski masks. They were both last seen running from the apartment.

PPD believes the stabbing was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at (925) 931-5107.

Police will provide an update on the case on Tuesday.