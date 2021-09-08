Man fatally stabbed in San Francisco’s Haight

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A 65-year-old man was fatally stabbed Wednesday morning in San Francisco’s Haight neighborhood.
Around 6:00 a.m., police officers responded to the area of Haight and Shrader Streets after receiving reports of a person bleeding on the ground.
Officers immediately tried to save the victim and took him to a local hospital.
Despite life-saving efforts, the victim died at the hospital.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.