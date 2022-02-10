Man fatally struck by car in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A man was hit and killed by a car in San Jose on Thursday night, according to the police department.

Around 8:26 p.m., police say an adult man was struck at the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Foxworthy Ave.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

As an investigation continues, the southbound lanes of Almaden Expressway will be closed off. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

This is San Jose’s 12th traffic fatality and the 9th pedestrian death of 2022.

No other details have been released at this time.