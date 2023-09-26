(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is at the scene of a deadly collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the fatal collision at 3:23 a.m. in the 40 block of S. Jackson Avenue near Interstate 680 and Highway 130. The pedestrian, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to San Jose PD.

Traffic in the area may be impacted, and authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area during the investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.