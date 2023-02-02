SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man entered a San Francisco Jewish Synagogue on Wednesday night and fired possible blanks, according to the San Francisco Police Department. SFPD is attempting to find the gunman.

The incident happened at the Schneerson Center, located at 2655 Balboa Street, at about 7:20 p.m. Officers found shell casings at the scene. There were no injuries or property damage.

A video posted by The Jewish News of Northern California shows the incident. The video shows a man walking into a room where more than a dozen people are sitting around a table. He makes some gestures with his hands before taking out a gun and firing it around the room.

He said some things to the people in the room before waving and leaving. The whole incident happened in less than one minute.

The man who fired the gun was wearing a baseball cap, jacket and sneakers. After he took out the gun, the video shows a man making a phone call and walking toward him.

Second Incident

At 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night, officers responded to a theater on the 3600 block of Balboa Street for another report of a man with a gun. An employee of the theater said a man was speaking with employees while looking at merchandise, and he took out a gun during the interaction. He walked away on Balboa Street.

The suspect’s description is similar to the suspect in the synagogue incident, although the incidents are unrelated. SFPD believes it might be the same person. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.