NORTH FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KRON) — A gunshot detection system alerted San Mateo Sheriff’s Deputies about 10 gunshots fired near the 200 block of Berkshire Avenue Saturday night, officials say.

Deputies were notified around 9:49 p.m. about the gunfire. Authorities reported to the scene and located a large family party that took place at a front yard.

Several spent shell castings were found on the sidewalk in front of the party, officials said. Deputies discovered that the suspect, potentially associated with the party, began firing a gun into the air from the sidewalk.

Officials described the suspect as a “Hispanic male, approximately 5’09”, with long dark curly hair and a heavy-set build.” He was last seen a light blue shirt, dark pants and a black baseball cap, walking east on First Avenue.

Police were unable to locate the man. The investigation is ongoing to find potential witnesses and surveillance video in the area. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call 650-363-4911. Anonymous tips can be left at 1-800-547-2700.