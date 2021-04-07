Sheriff’s deputy kills man fleeing across Hwy 101

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) — A man fleeing from authorities overnight was struck and killed by a sheriff’s deputy on northbound 101.

California Highway Patrol officers said they were driving on southbound 101 around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday and saw a disabled Honda Civic along the highway.

The driver appeared to be impaired, officers said, and they initiated an arrest. That’s when CHP said the driver took off across the center median and was hit by a San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy who was not a part of the incident.

“If you’re getting arrested just go with the program… he decided to run and unfortunately it cost him his life,” said CHP officer Art Montiel.

As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities were still on the scene and a tow truck has loaded the sheriff’s deputy’s SUV. The scene was cleared by 5:30.