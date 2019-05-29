Man follows teen walking home from school in Mountain View, police say

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Mountain View police are searching for a man they believe followed a teenage girl and tried to get her inside his car while she was walking home from school Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the girl was walking home from a bus stop near El Camino Real at the Americana when a man in a BMW allegedly drove next to her and asked her to get inside his car.

The suspect allegedly followed the girl for 10 minutes while she walked home.

Police say the teenager tried to cross the street and talk on the phone to distract the suspect, but he kept following her and tried to get her inside the car.

The suspect is believed to be a white adult male, 35-40-years-old, 5-foot-10-inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair. Police describe him as having a skinny build and clean shaven on his face, except for hair on his chin.

He’s believed to be driving a beige 4-door BMW with tinted windows.

Those with information on the suspect are asked to call Mountain View Police at (650) 903-6344

