Man found alive in Marin County after going missing during hike had a stroke, fell: authorities

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities have provided an update on the man who was found alive after going missing for two days during a hike in Marin County.

Doctors say 76-year-old Robert Bennett suffered a stroke, then fell during his hike at Big Rock Ridge in Marinwood.

He was reported missing on Monday, and was found alive late Tuesday night.

“The Bennett family would like to thank the community and First Responders for their support during the last few days,” the Marin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted in an update Thursday. “We believe Robert is still alive because of the response efforts from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office Search and rescue.”

Also among those thanked by the Sheriff’s Office are K9 partners Luna and Zinka, who are credited for finding Bennett.

Bennett continues to recover at the hospital with his family by his side.

