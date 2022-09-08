VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A Vallejo man was found dead of apparent stab wounds Thursday.

A Vallejo Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 6:47 a.m. in the 400 block of Virginia Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating, but the motive and circumstances of the man’s death are not available at this time.

This is the 15th homicide for Vallejo this year.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or Det. William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146.

