(BCN) — A man was found dead on a BART train early Saturday morning in Oakland, the agency said.

During a train check just before 1 a.m. at the MacArthur station, BART police located an unresponsive man. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but when medical personnel arrived he was declared dead.

The case is under investigation, however, there is no foul play suspected at this time, BART said.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.