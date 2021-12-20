Man found dead from suspected hit-and-run in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Antioch are investigating a deadly midnight hit-and-run.

The Antioch Police Department said it happened in the 1200 block of Sunset Drive, where officers found a 40-year-old man unresponsive in the street on Monday.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, with what looked like major injuries from being hit by a vehicle, police said. Investigators do not yet have a suspect or vehicle description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s non-emergenncy line at 925-778-2441, or text 274637 with the key word ‘ANTIOCH’.

