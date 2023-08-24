(KRON) — Los Altos police officers found a man dead in a car on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The police department responded to the 200 block of Valencia Drive at about 12:55 p.m. to investigate a call for a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, the officers found the man dead inside the car.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office and the police department are investigating the death. The coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy to identify the decedent and determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Los Altos police at (650) 947-2689.