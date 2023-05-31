(KRON) — A 37-year-old man was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had crashed near a veterans building on Tuesday night, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officers arrived at the Santa Rosa Veterans building on Maple Avenue around 6:45 a.m. for a vehicle collision. A red Toyota Tundra appeared to be crashed into the building’s fence, and a man was found dead inside. He was later identified as Mario Garcia-Villavicencio of Rohnert Park.

Police determined that around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, the Tundra was heading north on Brookwood Avenue when it suddenly veered west, off the road, through a parking lot and into the fence. The Tundra came to a stop before it crashed through the fence of an adjacent residence.

The home was vacant at the time of the crash, and no one called to report it. Staff with the Veterans Building contacted SRPD when they arrived on Wednesday morning. Police believe the crash may have been the result of the driver suffering a medical emergency.