(KRON) — The Healdsburg Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot Monday morning.

HPD responded to the 20 block of Matheson Street at about 10:21 a.m. Monday for the report of an unresponsive person. The man’s dead body was found in the parking lot at 14 Matheson Street.

Police said they responded to calls earlier Monday morning about a subject assaulting employees of a downtown business and threatening another person with a hammer. HPD believes the deceased person was involved in those incidents.

“Investigators learned that the decedent had been in an altercation with several subjects prior to being found unresponsive,” police said. “So far, these individuals have been cooperative with investigators.”

An autopsy performed later in the week will determine the cause of death. The subject has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call HPD at (707) 431-3377 and reference case #23-874.