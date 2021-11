SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was found dead in San Francisco on Wednesday morning.

San Francisco police officers said they received a report about the man and found him in the 2800 block of Alemany Blvd around 11:45 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating it as a homicide. He has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.