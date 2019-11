SANTA ROSA (KRON) – A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Santa Rosa.

The 55-year-old man’s body was found inside a home on Jennings Avenue.

The man had physical injuries, and police say there were signs of a struggle caused by a knife or sharp object.

Neighbors say the man lived with his wife.

Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Rosa police.

