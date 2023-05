(BCN) — A man’s body was found Monday morning near a freeway off-ramp in North Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. The body was found about 11:12 a.m., under a tarped structure near the Martin Luther King Jr. Way off-ramp from eastbound Highway 24, the CHP said.

The man was described as Black, 40 to 50 years old, and authorities say drugs may have factored in his death. His name has not been released.

