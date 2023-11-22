SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who was found unresponsive on the platform at Glen Park BART Station Wednesday morning was pronounced dead, according to the BART Police Department. The man was found just after 1:30 a.m.

Medics arrived on scene and began life saving measures, according to BART PD. Medical personnel declared the man dead. The coroner responded and took possession of the body.

The incident is under investigation. No foul play is suspected at this time, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.