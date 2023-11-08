(KRON) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Pittsburg home on Tuesday, the Pittsburg Police Department said.

PPD responded to the 900 block of Carpino Avenue for the report of a man who had been shot. After entering the residence, police found the 42-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. Officers provided medical aid, but the man was pronounced dead.

Pittsburg police detectives are “actively following several leads,” police said. Police believe the suspect knew the victim, and there is no threat to the public.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name because the investigation is “very active. The homicide was the City of Pittsburg’s fifth of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to call (925) 252-4875.