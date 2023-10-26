(BCN) — A man was found dead in a shooting in San Jose on Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 9:13 p.m. in the 1600 block of Tully Road, where officers arrived and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately available.

No arrest has been made and no suspect information has been released in connection with the shooting, which is San Jose’s 29th homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Varela or Detective Montoya of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 3638@sanjoseca.gov or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-5283.

