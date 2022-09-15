MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A San Ramon resident was found guilty Wednesday of threatening to kill Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) after Wiener introduced legislation that would’ve allowed teenagers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine without the permission of their parents.

Erik Triana, 51, was found guilty on seven of the eight counts he was charged with, which included criminal threats and illegal gun possession, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Stephanie King, the office stated.

Wiener withdrew the legislation citing the “anti-vaxxer harassment campaign” against him.

According to prosecutors, Triana left a message on Wiener’s website stating “vax my kids without my permission and expect a visit from me and my rifle.” Then police found ghost guns and a loaded AR-15 in Triana’s possession.

In a statement, Wiener — whose home had to be searched with bomb-sniffing dogs after an unrelated threat earlier this year — thanked law enforcement and bemoaned toxic forces in the body politic.

“I’m deeply grateful to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, California Highway Patrol, and the court system for taking this death threat — and my personal safety — seriously and for seeking accountability,” Wiener told KRON4. “Death threats against public officials undermine democracy. A public official should make decisions based on what benefits the community, not based on whether a decision will get the official killed. Modern politics can be polarized and toxic, but we must never normalize or tolerate death threats against public officials.“