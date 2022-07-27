(KRON) — The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a man who died in custody. Martinez resident Kent Hickey, 54, was found in his room at the Martinez Detention Facility hanging from a bedsheet on Tuesday.

Hickey was arrested on Monday just after 10:30 p.m. for three crimes, including felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine for sale. The warrant was issued pursuant with a Concord Police Department investigation.

Hickey was taken to court on Tuesday and placed into custody. He was given a room by himself at 3:49 p.m. A sheriff’s deputy checked on him at 4:03 p.m. During the next room check at 4:25 p.m., Hickey was found hanging.

The deputy took down the bedsheet and called for assistance, but Hickey was pronounced dead at the scene. The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (925) 313-2600.