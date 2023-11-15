(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department identified the man whose body was found floating on Lake Merritt in a suitcase as 23-year-old Gabriel Gomez Raymundo.

The suitcase containing Raymundo’s body was found floating on the lake on the morning of Oct. 31. It was first discovered near the 1900 block of Lakeshore Avenue.

Police are seeking information about the victim, such as where he lived, where he worked and who his associates were.

Anyone with tips about his death is asked to come forward as well. OPD is still trying to solve Raymundo’s homicide and is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or its tip line at (510) 238-7950.