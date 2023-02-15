OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A male victim was found dead in Oakland on Wednesday morning, the Oakland Police Department said in a press release.

Police found the victim unresponsive on the 300 block of 17th Street. He was described as a male with traumatic injuries.

OPD is investigating the death as a homicide. Police said the homicide happened at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821.

The location of the homicide is several blocks east of Lake Merritt and several blocks west of the 19th Street BART station.