(KRON) — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound at a Vallejo unhoused encampment on Tuesday, the Vallejo Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Redwood Street just after 4 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a dead body. They arrived and found an adult male dead with at least one gunshot wound, VPD said.

The motives and circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation, police said. It is the city’s 14th homicide of 2023.

Police are withholding the victim’s identity until his family is notified. Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD’s William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or Ken Jackson at (707) 648-4280.