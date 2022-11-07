OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating after they found an adult man lying dead in the street late Sunday.

A hit-and-run was reported at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 6 at 103rd Avenue and International Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, officers found an adult man lying dead in the street.

“While medical aid was being provided to the victim, it was determined that the victim was suffering a gunshot wound,” Oakland Police Department Public Information Officer Candace Keas told KRON4 News. “The victim was transported to an area hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.”

The identity of the victim is “unknown at this time,” Keas continued.

Investigators are following up in an attempt to figure out “the circumstances surrounding the murder.”

If you have any information, Oakland police want you to contact them at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 238-7950.