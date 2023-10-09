(KRON) — A man was stabbed to death in Hayward on Sunday night, the Hayward Police Department said.

HPD responded to the area of Lance Way and Tucker Street at about 10:21 p.m. for the report of an assault with a deadly weapon. The victim was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made for the homicide, police said.

The homicide was Hayward’s eighth of 2023. HPD did not release the name of the victim.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (510) 293-7176.