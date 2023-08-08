(KRON) — A male was found dead with a gunshot wound at an Oakland park on Tuesday afternoon, the East Bay Regional Parks District (EBRPD) said.

EBRPD officers responded to the Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline boat launch at 2:19 p.m. for a reported shooting. They found the victim dead.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

There was a second fatal shooting in Oakland Tuesday right outside the Lake Merritt BART station. Police took a suspect into custody less than 90 minutes after that shooting.

