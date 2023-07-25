(KRON) — A man and four minors were arrested after a home invasion that left a victim with a gunshot wound, the San Jose Police Department said.

The home invasion happened on June 11. Police were called to a home invasion and attempted homicide on the 100 block of Bendorf Drive. A victim at the home was shot during the crime; they were taken to a local hospital and later stabilized.

Robbery Unit Detectives with SJPD identified 20-year-old Evan Haley and four minors as suspects in the robbery. The detectives obtained search warrants for each of their residences.

Inside their homes, police found five handguns including one ghost gun and four unregistered firearms. Extended magazines, drum magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were also found in the searches.

Police located Haley on July 18 in Santa Clara, and he was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for charges of home invasion and attempted homicide. The minors were also arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with more information about the cases is asked to contact Detective Yee #4342 via phone or email at 4342@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166. To remain anonymous, use the P3TIPS mobile app or call the tip line at 408-947-STOP.