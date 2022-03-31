SALINAS (KRON) – A Salinas man has been sentenced to 257 years in prison on 19 counts of child molestation, according to a news release from the Monterey County District Attorney’s office.

Luis Ceja Nunez, 44, was found guilty October 28 of molesting two children. In addition to prison, Nunez will be required to register as a sex offender.

Both victims were family members of Nunez. John Doe 1, now age 31, reported in December 2019 that Nunez molested him from when he was 7 or 8 to when he was 14. Nunez told John Doe 1 not to tell anyone, John Doe 1 says.

Jane Doe 2, John Doe 1’s sister, said Nunez molested her from when she was 5 to when she was 11. Nunez also told her not to tell anyone, she said.

Both said they waited many years to report Nunez because “they were embarrassed about what happened to them and they loved Nunez.”

The pair testified about the abuse, and a psychological expert said it’s not unusual for people to wait decades before reporting abuse, especially if its a family member.