(BCN) — A man who took part in a large burglary of a Vacaville gun store was sentenced Monday to six years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Adrian Duran, 27, of San Francisco, participated in the theft of more than 70 firearms from Guns, Fishing and Other Stuff on Butcher Road on June 1, 2020, prosecutors said.

Police responded to reports of suspicious activity at the two-story gun and outdoor recreation store, but when they arrived, four vehicles fled the scene.

Officers were led on a high-speed chase on Interstate Highway 80, during which vehicles reached over 100 mph, prosecutors said. One vehicle was stopped, a minivan, and Duran and four other people were taken into custody after a foot pursuit.

Prosecutors said bolt cutters, a power saw and 13 handguns with price tags were found in the minivan.

Duran’s four co-defendants have all pleaded guilty and three are awaiting sentencing: Donte Marcel Anderson, 34, of Pittsburg; Desteny Estrella Leilani Salazar, 25, of San Francisco, and Tracy Whitfield, 34, of Pittsburg.

Donley Thompson, 31, of Pinole, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 33 months in prison. Prosecutors said Thompson is currently in custody after violating his parole.

