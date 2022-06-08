SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma County man was sentenced to seven years in state prison for a violent outburst that took place at a 7-Eleven in February. Dennis Marrow, 26, pleaded no contest to charges of assault with a deadly weapon and violating a court order.

On February 16 at approximately 8:50 p.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven at 2700 Yulupa Avenue for the report of a fight. The store clerk told police that Marrow came into the store intoxicated and refused to leave, according to a press release from the Sonoma County District Attorney.

After he was asked to leave, Marrow hit the clerk with a canned beverage and began to vandalize the store. He then grabbed a case of beer, left the store and put the beer inside a car that was driven by his girlfriend.

Marrow re-entered the store and was confronted by a customer, who told him to leave the store. Marrow attempted to punch the customer, and went back to the car and got a knife.

After coming back into the store, Marrow charged the customer who had previously confronted him and swung the knife at him several times. The customer used his arms and items from the store to defend himself, but was stabbed in the arm, the DA said.

Marrow left the scene with his girlfriend, but the Rohnert Park Police Department later received a call from the woman. Officers found the couple at a nearby gas station and arrested Marrow. The girlfriend told police that she drove Marrow to the 7-Eleven to warm up a burrito and watched his outburst from the parking lot. She said she did not feel safe to leave the car after Marrow stabbed the customer and believed she had to drive him away for fear of her own safety.