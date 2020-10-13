Man gets close to mountain lion on Pacifica trail

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A California man got close to a mountain lion on a trail in San Pedro Valley Park.

Jimmy Wierzba said he got within 10 feet of the mountain lion on the Weiler Ranch Road Trail — but luckily, the animal’s attention appeared to be more focused on deer grazing.

“This is not the norm but they seem to be seen everywhere now in this seaside town,” Wierzba told KRON4.

San Mateo County says the Weiler trail is “excellent” for wildlife viewing, and people along the mile-long gravel path can often see the following animals: black tailed deer, brush rabbits, quail and hawks, and possible see bobcats, gray fox and coyotes as well.

Wierzba said he walks the same trail almost every day and usually sees deer grazing in large numbers.

“Once we passed [the mountain lion], keeping eye contact all the way, he got up and sauntered off. This is becoming quite common in Pacifica neighborhoods even in daytime,” Wierzba added.

