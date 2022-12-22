SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department is searching for a man who went missing Thursday afternoon. Police say Viliami Mateialona, 77, was last seen at the Apple Store located at 60 31st Avenue in San Mateo.

Mateialona is a Polynesian man, 5-foot-11, 190 pounds with salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He has a missing front tooth.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, a green-and-black jacket, black windbreaker-style pants and black shoes. He does not have a cellphone or money on him.

Mateialona has dementia and is taking medication for it. He has the ability to walk.

Mateialona is from Hayward but was in San Mateo for the day. Police are hoping to find him quickly as temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s Thursday night.

Anyone who sees Mateialona or knows where he might be is asked to call 9-1-1.