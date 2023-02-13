SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man has non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in San Jose Monday night, the San Jose Police Department said.

Police were called to the area of South 8th Street and Martha Street for the shooting just before 9:00 p.m. Officers found the injured man, and he was taken to a local hospital.

The victim was originally listed as having life-threatening injuries, but police later said he was stabilize and his condition was changed to non-life-threatening.

Police have not located a suspect and do not know the motive of the shooting.

