Man held ex-girlfriend hostage before shooting at officers in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Officials provided shocking new details on the officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday in Contra Costa County.

Around 9:38 a.m., Delta Station Deputy Sheriffs responded to a home on the 1700 block of Green Acres Lane in Knightsen regarding a report of spousal abuse.

The female victim reported she was held hostage overnight by an ex-boyfriend who sexually assaulted her, threw her on a coffee table, tied her to a chair with duct tape and poured gasoline on her.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Eduardo Martinez of Bay Point, also reportedly threatened to burn the house down with the victim inside. The victim said Martinez had a shotgun and pistol and threatened to shoot law enforcement.

The victim was able to escape from the house.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the house and repeatedly told Martinez to come out, but there was no response. The Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT) responded to the house around 12:40 p.m.

HNT communicated with Martinez during the afternoon and into the evening, asking him to surrender. Martinez fired the shotgun into the ground and shot at deputies several times during the day, officials say.

Around 8:58 p.m., Martinez came out of the house and fired his shotgun at SWAT Team members, striking three. Deputies shot Martinez in response, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

One deputy was struck in his chest but was saved by his bulletproof vest. Another was hit in his head by shotgun pellets and the third was shot in his arm. All have been treated and released from the hospital.

Martinez has a history with law enforcement encounters. His previous arrests include: domestic battery, spousal abuse, making criminal threats, false imprisonment, obstruction, receiving stolen property and multiple counts of driving under the influence.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600.

