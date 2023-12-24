(BCN) — Two vehicles hit and killed a man early Sunday morning in San Carlos. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said the collisions happened around 6:57 a.m. on the 1400 block of El Camino Real.

Deputies said the victim was a 69-year-old male pedestrian from Redwood City. The first driver was a 27-year-old male from Redwood City, was heading north on El Camino Real when his vehicle struck the man crossing the road.

Paramedics tried reviving the victim, but he died at the scene. The driver of the first vehicle wasn’t injured and co-operated with law enforcement. Preliminary findings suggest that drugs and alcohol were not contributing factors, as the driver showed no signs of intoxication.

Investigators determined a second vehicle also struck the victim and left the scene. Police found the second vehicle near Harris Avenue and Adams Street in Redwood City.

The driver, 66-year-old Hok Gwan Jong from San Mateo, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility. Anyone with information about the death can contact Deputy G. Ramirez at (650) 802-4277.

