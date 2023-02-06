SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man died Monday morning after being hit by a car in the area of South Jackson Avenue and the Highway 680 on-ramp.

Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to the scene around 7 a.m. There, they found a pedestrian lying in the crosswalk where he had been hit, according to officials.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he ultimately died, police said.

Officials said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

This was the first pedestrian fatality, second traffic fatality and third victim of 2023 in San Jose.