(KRON) — A man was grazed by a bullet during an overnight shooting Friday, the San Mateo Police Department said in a press release. The shooting happened around 12:58 a.m. on the unit block of 37th Avenue.

The victim, an unidentified 26-year-old man, had a minor scrape on his ankle after being grazed by a gunshot, according to the release. The shooting was an “isolated and targeted” incident, according to San Mateo police.

No suspect(s) have been arrested. San Mateo police did not provide any information about any possible suspects.

This is an active investigation. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Lorensen at (650) 522-7655 or dlorensen@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling 650-522-7676.