Man hit, killed by van while trying to avoid falling tree in Mill Valley Video

MILL VALLEY (KRON) - Authorities say a man was hit and killed Wednesday night after he was hit by a van while trying to avoid a falling tree in Mill Valley.

Officials say CHP responded to the area near Laverne and North Ferndale Avenues around 8:30 p.m. to investigate a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

At the scene, fire officials were told a man had been taken to the hospital with major injuries after he was hit by a vehicle. That man later died from his injuries.

Around the same time, a neighbor in the area had called 911 to reported downed power lines.

As they were waiting for emergency crews to arrive, two other neighbors began to arrive -- one was driving a van and the other on foot.

According to officials, as the group was talking, a strong gust of wind caused a tree above the group to crack and the group tried to leave the area.

It is at this time the victim ran around the front of the van when the driver began to move forward, hitting the male victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Darren Malvin. He left behind a wife and young daughter.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES