Man hit, killed by van while trying to avoid falling tree in Mill Valley
MILL VALLEY (KRON) - Authorities say a man was hit and killed Wednesday night after he was hit by a van while trying to avoid a falling tree in Mill Valley.
Officials say CHP responded to the area near Laverne and North Ferndale Avenues around 8:30 p.m. to investigate a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
At the scene, fire officials were told a man had been taken to the hospital with major injuries after he was hit by a vehicle. That man later died from his injuries.
Around the same time, a neighbor in the area had called 911 to reported downed power lines.
As they were waiting for emergency crews to arrive, two other neighbors began to arrive -- one was driving a van and the other on foot.
According to officials, as the group was talking, a strong gust of wind caused a tree above the group to crack and the group tried to leave the area.
It is at this time the victim ran around the front of the van when the driver began to move forward, hitting the male victim.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The Marin County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Darren Malvin. He left behind a wife and young daughter.
- STORM WATCH: TRACK THE RAIN WITH KRON4'S INTERACTIVE RADAR
- ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO DRENCH BAY AREA
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR BAY AREA, CENTRAL COAST
- JAYME CLOSS DESCRIBES PARENTS BEING KILLED, 88 DAYS IN CAPTIVITY
- FDA ISSUES SEVERAL RECALLS FOR DRY DOG FOOD
Bay Area News
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of sexual battery in Redwood City
- Car burglaries, homicides down in San Francisco, new report shows
- Solano County issues February CalFresh benefits early due to government shutdown
- San Francisco SPCA hosts jungle-themed pop-up on Embarcadero
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-